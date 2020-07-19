Share:

Rain in different parts of Lahore has on Sunday turned weather pleasant.

According to details, Heavy rains were recorded in Liberty, Hussain Chowk, Barkat Market, Jail Road, Gulberg, Firdous Market, Campus, Wahdat Road and Allama Iqbal Town of Lahore while light rain was recorded in Shahdara and surrounding areas.

Rains in different parts of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have broken the heatwave. Heavy rains have been reported in and around the city of Chiniot and due to rain many areas are left without power.

Rain has also been reported in other cities of the country including Faisalabad, Nankana, Sangla Hill and Azad Kashmir

The weather has turned pleasant after the rain. The rains are likely to continue for the next two days according to the Meteorological Department.