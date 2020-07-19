Share:

The number of recoveries from Covid-19 continues to increase across the country with 204,276 patients so far recovered from the disease.

According to the latest statistics, 1579 new coronavirus cases were reported in the country during the last 24 hours taking the tally to 263,496.

These include 112,118 in Sindh, 89793 in Punjab, 31,890 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 11,424 in Balochistan, 14,576 in Islamabad, 1,807 Gilgit Baltistan and 1,888 in Azad Kashmir .

Meanwhile, 46 patients died of the virus during the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 5568.

22,559 corona tests were carried out during this period.