Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has hailed the Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resolve to deal with the coronavirus.

Shibli said that National Control and Operation Center and Ehsaas program were the two fundamental apparatuses of victory.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said that in spite of scanty assets and obsolete well being foundation, the PM has controlled the nation by adjusting lives and employments in an astounding show of competence and administration.