KARACHI/SUKKUR - Rainfall was reported in several districts of the northern Sindh on Saturday turning the weather pleasant in the aftermath of the prevailing blistering heat.

The showers started last night and early morning Saturday in Sukkur, Khairpur, Noshehrofe, Ghotki, Jaccababad and adjoining areas, bringing the temperatures down.

Many parts of these cities areas suffered power outages and some parts of these cities were also flooded by rain water that gathered due to choked drains and nullahs.

Heavy rains in Karachi that left the streets flooded, water still accumulated on the roads and power supply disrupted badly. The city’s Clifton Block 5 area continued to remain without electricity till Saturday morning, as per reports.

Other areas of the city, namely Manzoor Colony, Junejo Town and Defence View continue to face power outages at regular intervals while residents in North Karachi, Gulshan-e-Iqbal and other areas continue to suffer from unannounced loadshedding. The K-Electric spokesperson said that work to restore power in areas affected by the rain was being carried out. He said that electricity had been restored in Surjani Town, Federal B. Area, Defence, Gulistan-e-Jauhar and Orangi Town areas. The power distributing company said that it was encountering problems in restoring electricity in areas submerged by water.

The rain also caused the worst traffic jam across the city even today. Vehicles were seen submerged in water, several buildings reportedly damaged, and citizens reported that rainwater even entered their homes in low-lying areas.

The heavy rain spell along with strong winds came after Karachi witnessed its hottest day of July in 62 years. The Met Office reported the highest rainfall of about 63.5mm at Faisal base followed by Gulshan-i-Hadeed (48mm), Landhi (40mm), Saddar (41mm), Old Area Pehalwan Goth (28mm), University Road (16mm) and Nazimabad (9mm).

K-Electric–the company that supplies electricity to Karachi – said the teams were working for the swift restoration of power and that some of its feeders were switched off for “safety reasons”. In some areas, the power restoration took longer as the streets were swamped. “Fallen trees on poles that require heavy machinery to remove them” and “waterlogged roads” delayed the repair work which is why some areas of the city had to endure power outages throughout the night.

The Friday rainfall that brought much misery to the citizens of Karachi was something that the city had experienced innumerable times in past years. Distressed residents said the rain mayhem exposed the poor planning and management, criticizing the provincial government of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) for not being prepared for the monsoon rains year after year despite being in power in the province since 2008.

Shafaat Ali, a TV host, said that he had to spend five hours on the arterial Shahrah-e-Faisal stuck in his car. “Feel so sorry for Karachi that doesn’t have a drainage system in 72 years” he tweeted.

Actress Mehwish Hayat complained that even a little rain in Karachi brings the city to a halt. “Roads flood, cars drown, people get electrocuted, power outages” she said asking Sindh government to resolve the issue. Karachi “generates the most revenue in the country, we deserve better” she said. “Every year we see such scenes and no one cares to fix this problem for flooded roads” protested journalists Naimat Khan, sharing the video of Karachi’s biggest public health facility, Jinnah Hospital, inundated after the rain.

Throughout the day, many residents of Karachi shared photos and videos of the fallouts of heavy downpours in their area.

One tweet that garnered maximum views on Twitter was by a resident who shared that fish were blown into her house during the rain and windstorm.

De-watering continues to clean stagnant water after recent rain: MD SSWMB

Managing Director Sindh Solid Waste Management Board (SSWMB), Kashif Gulzar Sheikh has directed the officials concerned to ensure timely sweeping of stagnant water and garbage collection arrangements during monsoon rains.

The staff of Solid Waste in districts East, South and Malir carried out drainage work with brushes and brooms, while dewatering machines continued to be used to remove water from some low-laying areas, said a statement on Saturday.

Executive Director Operations Tariq Nizamani supervised the staffers of the SSWMB during dewatering operations.

Meanwhile, Kashif Gulzar directed all the officers and the in-charge of the complaint center to forward the grievances to the concerned officers in-time to ensure immediate redressal of complaints.

While visiting the areas to inspect dewatering, he reviewed the situation and issue instructions on the spot and said that the teams would be mobilized to provide relief to the people.