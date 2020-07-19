Share:

Oil Tankers Contractors Association has called off their announced strike after extensive talks with the government.

The decision was taken in a meeting between Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan and a delegation of Oil Tankers Contractors Association in Islamabad.

Representatives from provincial and federal government departments including Chairman Federal Board of Revenue, Chairmen of the Provincial Revenue Authorities, Managing Director Pakistan State Oil and officials of Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority attended the meeting.

It was decided that a joint team of the Oil Tankers Contractors and FBR would meet tomorrow to sort out the issue of increase in the income-tax.