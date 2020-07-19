Share:

ISLAMABAD - A woman was killed in aerial fir­ing at a marriage ceremony in Sher Dhamial Village of Union Council (UC) 16 of Islamabad on Saturday.

According to sources, soon after the incident, locals shift­ed the dead body to the PIMS hospital where she was iden­tified as Sughra Bibi, wife of Ashiq Hussain of Nala Loha­ran, Dakhli Dharwala.

They informed that more than 80 persons carrying weapons were present at the wedding ceremony but the area police allegedly didn’t take any action to stop the violation of aerial firing and wedding function to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to sources, there was a function to celebrate the wedding of the son of a local influential Ijaz in Sher Dhamial village. Meanwhile, the guests having weapons started aerial firing. One of the stray bullets hit a wom­an and as a result she died on the spot.

Some locals rushed the dead body of the deceased to the PIMS hospital for au­topsy.

After the news of aerial fir­ing and death of the woman went viral on social media, the local police rushed to the crime scene.

A spokesman to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Is­lamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, when contact­ed by The Nation, confirmed the incident.

He said that SHOs of police stations Lohi Bher and Siha­la were on the crime scene to investigate the case. Till the filing of this report, the case was not registered against any accused.