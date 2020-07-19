ISLAMABAD - A woman was killed in aerial firing at a marriage ceremony in Sher Dhamial Village of Union Council (UC) 16 of Islamabad on Saturday.
According to sources, soon after the incident, locals shifted the dead body to the PIMS hospital where she was identified as Sughra Bibi, wife of Ashiq Hussain of Nala Loharan, Dakhli Dharwala.
They informed that more than 80 persons carrying weapons were present at the wedding ceremony but the area police allegedly didn’t take any action to stop the violation of aerial firing and wedding function to contain the spread of coronavirus.
According to sources, there was a function to celebrate the wedding of the son of a local influential Ijaz in Sher Dhamial village. Meanwhile, the guests having weapons started aerial firing. One of the stray bullets hit a woman and as a result she died on the spot.
Some locals rushed the dead body of the deceased to the PIMS hospital for autopsy.
After the news of aerial firing and death of the woman went viral on social media, the local police rushed to the crime scene.
A spokesman to Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan, when contacted by The Nation, confirmed the incident.
He said that SHOs of police stations Lohi Bher and Sihala were on the crime scene to investigate the case. Till the filing of this report, the case was not registered against any accused.