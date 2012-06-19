

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement will hold 20th anniversary of June 19, 1992 martyrs throughout the country on Tuesday (today).

Gatherings will be held to pay tributes to the martyrs and fateha and recitation of the Holy Quran will be offered for the departed souls. The main gathering will be held in Lal Qila Ground Azizabad after the Zuhr prayer.

MQM chief Altaf Hussain has paid rich tributes to the martyrs. He said that a movement that had been strengthened by the blood of the loyal and determined workers cannot be prevented from succeeding by any worldly power.

Altaf said that the elements that had hatched conspiracies to wipe out the MQM had themselves been uprooted. They had failed to pull away workers and the general public from the mission and the philosophy of the MQM.

He said that the June 19 was a black day as an operation was launched against the MQM and its offices were forcefully seized. Thousands of the MQM workers and supporters were mercilessly put to death and were physically disabled. Many more were made homeless.

Altaf warned that the MQM could not be eliminated, however, the elements conspiring against the party may try. The roots of the MQM have spread across the country and it was only because of the immortal sacrifices offered by the partymen. He also paid rich tributes to the deceased.

Altaf condemns Quetta blast: MQM, chief Altaf Hussain has strongly condemned the bomb blast near a bus of the University of Information Technology killing 5 persons and injuring many others including women and children.

In a statement issued by MQM here on Monday, expressing his grief and sorrow on incident, Altaf said that the terrorists carrying out such dastardly attacks on students were in fact attacking the integrity of the country.

He offered his condolences to the bereaved families and demanded stern action against the terrorists responsible for the attack. He called upon the government to take serious notice of the attack on the bus of the university students.

He also called for effective security measures for protecting the life and property of citizens.

IGP Sindh for beefing up security: The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, Mushtaq Ahmed Shah, has directed to beef up security arrangements in Sindh province in the wake of blast at Quetta on Monday.

In a statement here on Monday he directed the police to make the security arrangements more effective.

The IGP Sindh also issued instructions to the supervisory staff for regular surveillance and monitoring.

He also asked them for patrolling and make the random snap checking further effective. Mushtaq Shah said that there should be picketing at the main entry and exit points of the city. The security at public places, bus terminals and educational institutions be improved further.

The IGP Sindh said that highway patrolling be made effective and coordinated.

He also instructed that arrangements be made for police flag march in the affected areas in the city where police personnel in plain clothes be deployed.