

RAWALPINDI - Various parts of Rawalpindi city and the Cantonment Board (CBR) have been hit hard by water shortage due to prolonged power outages causing immense inconvenience and problems for the residents. The residents talking to INP said that some parts of CBR are worst hit by acute water shortage as water consumption in sizzling summer season has increased many times. They said that every one wants to live in cantt area to get basic facilities and good education but the area is now under the grip of the water shortage.

They said that water is supplied to areas for one hour in three days but due to unannounced loadshedding they some do not get water for consecutive 5 days.

Muhammad Tariq, a resident of Zafar-ul-Haq road, said that they pay all utility bills but can not get the facilities of electricity and water. Residents are forced to arrange for water tankers for Rs800 and Rs1,000.

They said that many people from the area have to fetch water from a long distance but the government is not taking the matter seriously. Engineer Chaudhry Attiq-ur-Rehman of the RCB when contacted said that unannounced loadshedding up to 4 hours is the main reason of water shortage, adding that RCB receives water from Khanpur dam from 6am till 1pm but pumping can’t be done because of hide and seek of power supply.

Similar situation is being faced by people in most areas of Rawalpindi as the tubewells and pumping stations cannot function without electricity.

Online add: with the advent of summer residents of Railways Colony has protested demonstration against acute shortage of water and suspension of water supply Pipeline.

The residents of Railway colony are facing acute shortage of water nowadays and stage a sit in protest against natural shortage of water in Bakery Chowk and Railway Colonies. They claimed that with the connivance of Inspector of Workers Asghar Mirza water supply pipeline suspension held in the area due to which residents face acute shortage of water in Bakery Chowk and Railway Colony. They also chanted anti slogan against different workers and demanded that natural suspension of water should be closed down in the areas.

Meanwhile, uncovered sewerage manholes are posing health hazards and life threat to the residents of Pandora Chungi. The residents said that the main holes are lying open and filth gushes coming out from them all the day. They said that dengue fever season is ahead and sluggish water could become safe breeding place for the dengue’s larva. The blocked sewerage lines give the look of filthy water ponds and these small ponds become breeding places for the mosquitoes. The residents appealed the concerned authorities to improve the sewerage system in the area.

Meanwhile, the cleaning of Nullahs in 46 union councils of Rawalpindi and 8 union councils of Pothohar town is under way. The cleaning operation is continuing under the direct supervision of commissioner and district coordinating officer Rawalpindi. Opposition Leader Chaudhary Nisar issued directives order in this regard.

EDO Municipal Services Imtiaz Malik said that the staff should work diligently and care less of any sort would not be tolerated. The EDO was briefed that in the second phase sewerage and seasonal Nullahs would be cleaned on emergency forting.

The cleaning operation in Nadeem colony, Javed colony, Kuri road and Farooq-e- Azam road is being carried out with excavators.