After the Karachi airport incident, the PTI leadership must have realised that the country is in a state of war. Holding rallies amidst all of this is creating confusion in the minds of voters’ about the real intentions of PTI. A great leader is one who shows flexibility, because rigidity never pays any dividends in politics. Even in cricket, a bowler changes his bowling action frequently to get a wicket. Imran Khan is expected to show flexibility now when the country is in trouble.
The majority of political parties have swallowed the wrong doings of the Elections-2013. Imran Khan should learn to move on and make the best of what he has. He can bring positive changes in KPK which will prove him to be a sanguine leader and then the people will follow him.
M. AFZAL SADIQ,
Attock, June 10.
