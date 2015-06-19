LAHORE - A six-year-old girl was found dead from Nishtar Colony police precincts on Thursday.

The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy while the police are yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased.

Police investigators said the girl was lying dead alongside a footpath as they reached the spot. Some passersby spotted the body and contacted the police by phone. There were visible torture marks on the body parts of the child, an official said. Police sources say apparently, it seemed that the girl was murdered after being assaulted. Further investigation was underway.

FOUND DEAD: A 26-year-old man was found dead from Bhati Gate on early Thursday. The body was moved to the morgue for autopsy.

Police said that apparently the man, unidentified so far, was a drug addict. Some passersby spotted the body near Prinda Market and contacted the police by phone. The police are investigating.

SHOT DEAD: A mentally-retarded youth stabbed his father to death over some domestic dispute in Muslim Town. Police said Thursday that father of five, Afzal, was stabbed to death by his only son, Junaid their residential quarter late Wednesday night. The bus driver, Afzal, is said to be an employee of the Punjab University. The police have arrested the killer and are investigating. The body was moved to the morgue fro autopsy.

The family told the police that Junaid repeatedly stabbed his father Afzal shortly after the man asked his son not to fry potato for chips.