LAHORE: Jammiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that unity and political stability are instantly needed to deal with the internal and external challenges faced by the country and its people.

During telephonic chat with party leaders including Maulana Muhammad Amjad Khan and others here on Sunday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the country could not afford to undergo any chaos and anarchy in the prevailing circumstances.

He said that strengthened democracy was the guarantee for strong country and stable national institutions.

The JUI-F chief urged the entire nation to stand united for elimination of terrorism, restoration of peace and resolution of other problems faced by country and masses.

He said that anti-Pakistan elements have intensified the efforts to sabotage the historical and multibillion China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and deliberated efforts were needed to foil all such conspiracies.

Fazl said, “Economic stability of country linked with CPEC Project and concerted measures should be taken to meet the project with success.”

He said that JUI-F has always played leading role to save and strengthen democracy/democratic institution and it will continue to struggle for the task in future.