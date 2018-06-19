Share:

MIRPURKHAS - At least 35 to 40 shops have completely gutted with fire in Khisak Pura market on Eid.

Report said that fire broke out in a cosmetic shop with short circuit that spread in other shops rapidly, resultantly, 35 to 40 shops of different items were burnt to ashes.

Fire brigade were called from different areas including Airport, Municipal Committee Mirpurkhas, Digri, Hingorno, Jhuddo, Umerkot, Samaro.

However, after hectic efforts of about 10 hours fire was extinguished while nearby buildings of the above affected market were vacated in speed as families shifted to safer places to save their lives.

Deputy Commissioner Zahid Memon, SSP Nazeer Mir Baher, DIG Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh also arrived at the spot to inspect the incident.

Municipal Committee Chairman Farooque Jameel as arrived there hundreds of gathered people raised slogans against him and tried to manhandled him but before this he managed to flee from the scene along with some officials.

Due to fire, power supply to the city severally affected as half of the city remained without power for 12 hours and power wires were also burnt and damaged with fire.