Share:

KASUR/AHMEDPUR EAST/ HAFIZABAD/SARGODHA/ SIALKOT/TOBA TEK SINGH-As many as 20 persons including women, teenagers, minors and elderly ones were killed in different incidents of violence, suicide, electrocution and particularly the road accidents across Punjab during Eid days, according to police.

In KASUR, seven persons including a woman and a minor girl died in incidents of suicide and road mishaps. Sadaqat Ali, resident of Chungi Amar Sidhu, was on the way to Khuddian Khas on a motorbike along with his sister Muqaddas and nieces including Iqra, Sonia and Fatima. A milk float hit the bike from the rear. As a result, Sadaqat, his sister Muqaddas and one of the nieces Iqra were killed on the spot. Sonia and Fatima sustained injuries and were rushed to hospital. Khuddian police impounded the vehicle and registered a case against the driver who managed to flee from the scene.

Near Talwindi, an 11-yaer-old boy namely Rehan Ali was crossing a road when he was crushed to death by a car. Ellahabad police registered a case. Similarly, a 65-year-old elderly man namely Rashid was crushed to death by a van near the shrine of Baba Sheikh Ilam Deen. Chunian police were investigating.

On the other hand, two persons including a 15-year-old boy committed suicide in different incidents over domestic issues. One Faryad, 15, resident of Tiba Shah Muhammad jumped into Behrwal Canal after being admonished by parents. Rescue 1122 and Chunian Saddr police were busy recovering his body till filing of the report. In another incident, Nasrullah, 26, resident of Bher Sohdian took wheat preservative pills after having an argument with his family. His condition became critical and he was rushed to hospital where he died. Ellahabad police registered a case and were investigating.

In AHMEDPUR EAST, a speeding jeep turned turtle near Jabbar Shaheed check-post at Ahmedpur-Uch Sharif Road the other night. The accident claimed the lives of three friends-Saeedur Rehman Pirzada, Faisal Korai and Ehtesham Solangi. The fourth one Abdul Rafi Pirzada sustained injuries and was shifted to Bahawal Victoria Hospital in critical condition. According to details, they were on the way to Uch Sharif on a jeep. One who was driving the vehicle lost control over steering and it turned turtle. Resultantly, all of them died. They belonged to Uch Sharif Town. Their bodies were handed over to their families after autopsy.

In another incident, two persons riding a motorcycle struck a tree in Mauza Sukhail. One of them lost his life while other sustained critical wounds. He was moved to Ahmedpur East THQ Hospital for medical aid. Police registered cases of these incidents and started investigation.

In HAFIZABAD, three persons including a woman were killed while five others seriously injured in three mishaps at three different places. According to rescue sources, a van driven by Faisal Rehmani was on the way to Hafizabad. Near Solgin Awan, it overturned due to speeding. As a result, Fatima Bibi died on the spot while Faisal, Sumaira and another were seriously injured and were shifted to the local hospital.

A speeding bus hit bike riders near District Complex on bypass here. One person who was later identified as Bhaloo was killed in the accident while Rahat Ali sustained serious injuries and was shifted to Trauma Centre, Hafizabad. The bus driver fled away after the mishap. The police registered a case and were investigating.

A cattle trader, Akhtar Bugha, received severe electric shocks in Channi Wazeera. He was shifted to hospital for medical treatment but died on the way. According to a police source, the deceased sat on a truck when a dangling high voltage electricity wire touched him and he died.

In SARGODHA, three persons were killed in different incidents of murder and road mishaps during Eidul Fitr days. A callous man identified as Ali Mustafa gunned down his mother namely Parveen Bibi in Miani Town. The accused held a grudge against his mother for contracting second marriage after getting divorce from his father. Police filed a case against him.

In another incident, Younus and his friend Azam Hussain, residents of 46-SB village, were on their way on a motorbike. Near Alyadar locality, a speeding car hit the motorbike, killing Yousuf and Azam Hussain. Police impounded the car while driver managed to escape from the scene.

In SIALKOT, two minor children were killed and three other children of a family were injured seriously as a wall of their room collapsed on them during rain in Lalpura locality, Shakargarh.

Reportedly, five minor children were sleeping there, when a room wall suddenly collapsed on them, killing Ayan Ali (4-year-old) and Sheharyar (7-year-old), the cousins, on the spot. While three other children of Labourer Abdul Jabbar's family including Sameena, Muzammil and Rehan were injured seriously. They were shifted to Shakargarh THQ Hospital in critical condition.

In TOBA TEK SINGH, a private academy director, Atif Mazhar, was killed in firing by six persons over enmity. The deceased was on the way to Toba City in a car from Chak Seowal. Suspects including Imran, Usman Ali, Shajar Abbas Shah and Nabeel Abbas and their two unidentified accomplices fired indiscriminate shots on him. He died instantly.

It had been learnt that deceased's younger brother Umer Mazhar was booked with City police for murdering a youth a few weeks ago and to take revenge of that murder, the suspects attacked and killed Atif. City police registered a case against the accused and started investigation.