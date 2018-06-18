Share:

GUJRANWALA-Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Dr Hassan Askari paid a surprise visit to Gujranwala on Monday and showed deep concern over the dirty sanitary condition situation in the city.

He directed the Gujranwala commissioner to take personal interest for improvement in cleanliness situation as early as possible. The CM also asked the administrative officers to show full cooperation for ensuring fair and impartial elections. Provincial ministers Zia Haider Rizvi and Ahmed Waqas Riaz were also present.

Later, the CM presided over a meeting at Circuit House Gujranwala in which Commissioner Muhammad Asif, RPO Ashfaq Khan and other officers participated. The CM said that provision of basic facilities like health and clean atmosphere for the people is the government officers' duty and no negligence in this regard would be tolerated.

He showed his complete dissatisfaction over the performance of Waste Management Department. He said that all possible steps be adopted while the provincial government would provide necessary funds for the purpose.

He directed the administration and police officers to adopt necessary measures for fair and impartial elections. He asked the officers to express their concerns and problems without any hesitation, and their demands and problems would be settled by the Punjab government.