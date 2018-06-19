Share:

Rawalpindi - Rescuers on Monday recovered the bodies of two of the five people who had swept away in Nullah Leh in on Friday last during the rain. Three people are still missing and the rescuers have been searching for their bodies.

Scores of rescuers carried out the search operation in Nullah Leh on Monday and fished out two bodies, said a spokesman for the Rescue 1122. He said that the youngsters were identified as Noman, a resident of Iqbal Colony, and Rehan Masih, a resident of Malikabad. He said that the body of Noman was recovered from Dhoke Lal Shah while the other was recovered from Raja Akram Colony. He said that a total of five people including three children had been swept away in the rainwater on Friday last.

Meanwhile, the Dolphin Force came under heavy gunfire by a gang of culprits in Sadiqabad. The police managed to arrest an attacker, namely Raja Navid, and shifted him to a police station for further investigation.