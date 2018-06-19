Share:

Karachi:- Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) claimed to have busted a gang of car lifters in a raid conducted in New Karachi area on Monday.

ACLC SSP said that a team of the ACLC conducted a raid in New Karachi area while arrested three gang members of the gang and recovered two cars from their possession.

The accused persons arrested were identified as Nadeem Abbas, Ahsan Ali and Azeem. Following the initial investigation accused persons pointed out the two snatched cars parked in New Town and Taymoria areas.

Police managed to recover both the cars. Police said that the accused persons were associated with the interprovincial gang of car lifters and used to snatched and stolen dozens of cars from different areas of the city.

Separately, Sindh Rangers claimed to have arrested at least five accused persons including bandits and those possessing illegal weapons in raids conducted in different parts of the city.

The Rangers claimed to have arrested an accused namely Kamran in a raid conducted in Mehmoodabad area while recovered weapons from his possession.

The Rangers also conducted raids in Feroozabad and Brigade areas and arrested four accused persons wanted to the police in various cases of robberies.

The accused persons arrested were including Tayyab, Arman, Riaz and Waqas. The Rangers claimed to have recovered weapons from the possessing accused persons while handed over them to police for further legal formalities.