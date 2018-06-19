Share:

PESHAWAR - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has clarified that the priority lists provided by political parties for minorities and women reserved seats of National and Provincial Assemblies are final and no review would be made over them.

Talking to media, the Provincial Election Commissioner (PEC), Pir Maqbool said all political parties under Section 104 of the Election Act 2017 have submitted their priority lists with the ECP on June 11, 2018.

He said according to the law once priority lists were submitted with ECP then no kind of change in the names or priority number is permissible. These lists are final and no one can change them. The clarification in unequivocal terms has been issued in wake of the reports of the review of the priority lists by some political parties. However, after the clarification of ECP review in the priority lists has become impossible.