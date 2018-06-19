Share:

KHAIRPUR - A couple was shot dead near Halani on Eid. Some armed persons attacked on a house Makai Village near Halani and fired shots on family members. As a result Ali Hassan and his wife Subhana died on the spot while attacker runaway from the scene after incident.

Halani police shifted the bodies to Halani Hospital for postmortem and later, handed over their heirs. According to police, seven months ago the deceased did love marriage and the parents of girl were not happy therefore they attacked on their house. Police had registered case but did not arrest any accused till the fling of story.

Separately, a labourer was shot dead near Choundiko on Eid. According to Sorah police, a labourer Khan Muhammad Jatoi was going to offer the Eid prayer at Saido Village near Choundiko on his tractor, some armed persons intercepted him and fired upon him. As a result he died on spot while armed persons runaway from the scene.

Police shifted the body to Choundiko Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over to his heirs. Sorah police had lodged the case of murder against five armed persons but did not arrest any accused till the filing of story.