RAWALPINDI:- Paper money worth Rs360 billion was issued across the country ahead of Eid-ul-Fitr as people seek to collect fresh currency notes to distribute as Eidi.

According to the SBP, the demand for currency notes this year was 50pc more than what it was in 2017. The total booking limit of 2.7 million customers was also

increased this year from 1.8 million last year. SBP started issuing fresh currency notes to the public from June 1 for Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. The central bank in collaboration with the PBA set up SMS short code 8877 for issuing fresh currency notes, which were issued from June 1 to 14.