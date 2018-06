Share:



A large number of families enjoy with swing fun ride on 2nd day of Eid Ul Fitr celebrations at Lake View Park in Islamabad



People enjoying riding on swing at Askari Amusement Park on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitar in



People enjoying at Harnoo area on Eidul Fitr in Abbottabad.



Girls ride on a camel on the second day of Eid al-Fitr celebration in Lahore