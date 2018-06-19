Share:

LAHORE - Most of senior politicians celebrated Eid-ul-Fitr in their home constituencies to woo voters weeks before the general elections.

Heads of two main political parties—PML-N and PPP—were, however, abroad, while PTI Chairman Imran Khan celebrated the day at his residence in Bani Gala, Islamabad.

PML-N patron Nawaz Sharif usually spends Eid either in Saudi Arabia or the United Kingdom.

This year too, he was in London, at the side of his ailing wife Kulsoom Nawaz. Sharif left for London on Thursday along with his daughter Maryam Nawaz. His younger brother and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif also joined the family in London.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto spent Eid in London while his father Asif Ali Zardari was in Karachi on Eid day.

PML-Q President Ch Shujat Hussain and Ch Parvez Elahi celebrated Eid in their hometown Gujrat. JUI-F head Maulana Fazlur Rahman led Eid prayers in his hometown in DI Khan while Jamaat-i-Islami chief lead Eid prayers in Mansoora, the JI head office in Lahore.

MQM and PSP leadership enjoyed the festivity in Karachi and visited their constituencies.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi usually celebrates Eid at his home in Sector F-7 of Islamabad and visits his native village of Deval in Murree the next day. But this time he visited Murree first from where he was contesting the general elections on National Assembly’s seat NA-57. The former PM is also contesting the polls from NA-53 Islamabad against PTI chief Imran Khan.

President Mamnoon Hussain spent the day in Islamabad, PM Nasirul Mulk in Swat, Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar in Lahore, while governors and chief ministers of all provinces spent Eid day in their native towns.