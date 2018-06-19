Share:

LAHORE - Power distribution companies carried out minimum loadshedding during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays across the country, thanks to the government arrangements to mitigate the electricity demand and supply gap.

There was maximum two-hour loadshedding in some rural areas of South Punjab, Interior Sindh, KP and Balochistan while major cities faced no power cuts, said sources. They added that the government arranged the sufficient fuel supply for power plants for government owned power plants and IPPs to meet the increasing demand on Eid. The power supply remained suspended to industries to meet the domestic need, they said.

The demand on last Friday, Saturday and Monday touched around 21,000MW and the power generation was around 16,000MW. The power manager cut the industry supply to provide complete relief to domestic consumers.

The Lesco conducted no load shedding in Lahore while the consumers in its rural limit face one to two hours average power cuts in past three days.

Similarly, the situation remained normal in Iesco, Gepcp, Fesco, Mepco, Sepco, Hesco, Pesco, Qesco and Tesco, said sources.