KHAIRPUR - Three men of a family were killed and as many women were injured in an armed attack on their house by rivals near Rohri on Monday.

Some armed persons attacked a house of Imdad Ali at Basar Metlo Village near Rohri in the jurisdiction of Jhangaro police station.

As a result, three people including Imdad Ali and his two sons Muhammad Nawaz and Muhammad Waseem died on the spot while three women Gulzaran, Nabeelan and Munawaran were injured and culprits managed to flee.

The bodies were handed over to their heirs after postmortem from taluka hospital Rohri while injured shifted to Rohri Hospital later, referred to civil hospital Sukkur for treatment.

The villagers said that police were informed on time but they failed to reach in time due to which death of persons increased. According to Jhangaro police the culprits attacked due to love marriage. A girl of the accused had love marriage therefore they attacked on them.

The villagers along with dead bodies strongly protested and blocked the National Highway near toll plaza.

TWO DIE

Two youth died in an accident near Moro on Monday.

According to police, an unidentified vehicle collided with motorcycle at Moro-Dadu Bridge near Moro. As a result Hasnain and Haseeb died on the spot. Police shifted the bodies to Moro Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the bodies their heirs.

In another incident, a boy died and other six hurt in a road mishap near Khairpur on Monday.

A van loaded with pilgrims was going to Choundiko from Pir Jo Goth after performed Ziarat of Pir Pagaro when reached near Ateri Village Pir Jo Goth-Khairpur road their van skidded off the road and overturned. Resultantly, Mumtaz Ali, 08, died on the spot while six other were injured.

The body and injured were shifted to civil hospital Khairpur. The cause of accident is to be stated over speed of van.

TWO ELECTROCUTED

Two youth were electrocuted near Ubaro on Monday.

Jamil Ahmed and Abdul Majeed died of electrocuted after they touched the water motor at their house in Pitafi village near Uabro in the jurisdiction of Dad Laghari police station.

Police shifted the bodies to Ubaro Hospital for autopsy and later, handed over the bodies to their heirs.

TWO DROWN

Two youth drowned in Rohri Canal near Tando Musti here the other day.

Two youth of village Kolab Jeal were coming from Tando Musti to their village on a motorcycle while during over taking to a car, their motorcycle over controlled and plunged into Rohri Canal, resultantly, Qasim and Hafeez drowned in the canal.

The villagers of surrounding area after received information reached on the spot and recovered the bodies. They shifted the bodies to civil hospital Khairpur for autopsy and later, handed over to their heirs.

MEASLES CLAIMS THREE LIVES

Three children died due to measles in Saleh Pat Village here the other day.

Three more children Tahira, Majida, and Marium died due to measles in Saleh Pat Village. The villagers appealed Sukkur authority to send doctors team for treatment and save their children’s lives.