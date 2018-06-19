Share:

LAHORE - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent Eid greetings to former chief minister of Punjab and PML-N President Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and also inquired about the health of former first lady Kalsoom Nawaz Sharif.

According to PML-N media cell, Turkish President also prayed for early recovery of Kalsoom while expressing good wishes for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Tayyip Erdogan thanked Pakistan for playing role in the Palestine issue, while Shehbaz Sharif wished him best of luck for the success of his party in the June 24 elections. Sharif also extended Eid greetings to Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildrim through a separate message. They also exchanged views on promoting Turkey-Pakistan friendly ties.

Sharif offered Eid prayers at Model Town masjid and then flew to London to inquire after Kalsoom Nawaz, wife of his elder brother Nawaz Sharif.

Besides his son, Hamza Shehbaz, a number of parliamentarians also offered eid prayers with Shehbaz Sharif at the Model Town Jamia Masjid where dua was offered for life and health of Begum Kalsoom Nawaz as well as for peace, stability and prosperity of Pakistan.