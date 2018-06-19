Share:

Rawalpindi - Robbers impersonating as police on Monday looted an expatriate of foreign currency and other valuables in the heavily-guarded Katcheri Chowk within the Civil Line Police limits.

Abdul Hameed, who was returning from Saudi Arabia, lodged a complaint with the police that he was going to his native town Morgah in a car when a gang of four people wearing police uniform intercepted him at Katcheri Chowk and deprived him of his purse containing 8500 Saudi Riyals, 2 driving licences, computerized national identity card and Iqama before fleeing the scene in a Corolla car. He told the police that he was chased by the robbers soon after he came out of the New Islamabad International Airport.

The police have registered an FIR and started an investigation. However, no arrest had been made till the filing of this report.

Meanwhile, the staff of Pakistan International Airlines allegedly tortured a passenger after an argument over the payment of airport tax, sources said. The passenger, identified as Ali Raza, a British national of Pakistani origin, while boarding a London-bound flight PK-785 raised objections to Rs500 airport tax being collected by PIA staff on the order of the Civil Aviation.

On this, two PIA employees, namely Abid Khan and Asim, allegedly wrestled with the passenger and beaten him. The PIA staffers also made the passenger apologize in writing before leaving him for the UK, the sources said.

No official of PIA or the CAA was available for comments on the issue.