PESHAWAR : The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sunday night arrested a wanted militant commander of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from Peshawar Airport.

The militant commander was arrested before boarding a flight for Dubai from Bacha Khan International Airport.

The FIA’s Immigration official said that TTP commander Maulvi Bahadur Khan intended to travel to Dubai through a private airline by changing his outlook, but he was caught by the officials during scrutiny of his documents, as his name was included in the Exit Control List.

The FIA official also informed that Bahadur Khan belongs to district Bannu, and was wanted to police and law enforcing agencies in a number of terrorism and sabotage activities. The arrested militant commander was later handed over to relevant authorities for further investigation.

TTP chief Mulla Fazlullah had also been killed in a US drone attack in Afghanistan few days ago. After a crackdown against militants in Pakistan, some of them were killed, while many others escaped to Afghanistan.