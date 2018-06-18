Share:

FAISALABAD: Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that ideological workers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have left the party. Talking to media here, Rana Sanaullah said that actor Hamza Ali Abbasi is intensifying the issue of Reham Khan's book. He opined that ouster a party leader leaves a negative impact on politics. "I am not in a support of disqualifying a politician on technical grounds," he added. The ex-minister declared that July 25 will prove to be the day of political death of Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid.