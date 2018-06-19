Share:

Islamabad - The Higher Education Commission Quality Assurance Agency has recommended halting over a dozen of MS research degree programmes of the International Islamic University for not meeting the prescribed research criteria, sources said on Monday.

According to a QAA report available with The Nation, besides recommending halting 15 research programmes, the agency has advised the university to stop students’ further intake in four research programmes for lacking the required research criteria.

The sources said that a seven-member QAA committee visited the university and reported that the university was currently offering 64 MPhil/MS/equivalent programmes, 221 PhD, 149 MPhil/MS qualified faculty programmes with 5,025 students in MPhil/MS programmes.

“The QAA has recommended halting or stopping above one dozen programmes of the university on a low number of PhD faculty or running the programmes without no-objection certificates (NOCs) from the HEC,” the source said.

As per the report, seven research programmes in science including bioinformatics, biosciences, chemistry, computer science, mathematics, electronics engineering, mechanical engineering, environmental sciences have been recommended to be halted further admissions.

The committee has also recommended halting Islamic Studies (Usuluddin), Shariah, rural development, Urdu, Islamic banking and finance, Islamic arts and culture, law, Persian, economics, econometrics and economics and finance and MBA for failing to meet the research criteria for MS/MPhil programmes.

According to QAA rules, ‘halt’ status means that a university should halt all activities including conducting classes, examination, thesis and awarding degrees etc until the HEC allows so.

While, under the status of ‘further intake stopped’, the university should not admit any scholar in the programme until the HEC permits. The programmes for the already enrolled students would continue provided that the identified deficiencies were rectified.

The MS degree programmes including Urdu, Islamic banking and finance, economic and finance and computer science had been put under the status of ‘further intake stopped’ status.

The report has advised the university to comply with the review panel decision of the QAA.

The report found that meetings of the statuary bodies were not conducted with frequency prescribed in the university’s act, while a minimum and a maximum duration of the programmes were also not followed.

The report said that in most MS programmes, the recommended books were outdated and students of PhD, MS/MPhil were being taught the same courses.

The report has also mentioned that in certain cases, a single faculty member was supervising the research students in violation of the limit prescribed by the HEC.

For most of the foreign PhD qualified faculty, the HEC NOCs were not obtained and faculty appointments’ criteria of the HEC had also not been followed by the university, the report said. In some cases, the QEC of the university had declared candidates ineligible but they were considered for promotions.

The report also said that the students were also found to be unaware of the usage and utility of the HEC digital library.

The QAA in its report recommended the IIU to hire at least two full-time PhDs for MS/MPhil programmes as per minimum HEC criteria. The report also recommended that any MS/MPhil programme started after November 7, 2013, must get an NOC from the HEC, otherwise, the degrees will not be recognized by the HEC.

“In all the departments it must be ensured that the main supervisors supervising the research of MS/MPhil scholar must be a regular faculty member of the university,” the report said.

The report recommended that an entry test and admission committee at the university level must be formulated by intimating the HEC and there must be a uniform good quality entry test conducted with a uniform marking and grading system.

As per recommendations of the QAA, all the faculty appointments must be made in line with the HEC faculty appointment criteria and the publications of already appointed faculty must be scrutinized again.

“It is further recommended to the university management to convene meetings of the statutory bodies as frequently as required to address the procedural delays in the award of degrees,” the report recommended.

IIU Rector Prof Dr Masoom Yasinzai told The Nation said that the HEC QAA has restricted the criteria for a few programmes which was ultimately good for the quality of research in the university.

He said that the university administration following the recommendations of the QAA has taken measures to overcome the deficiencies and obtain NOCs for the programmes.

He also said that the QAA has given its recommendations purely for research programmes and the university will get the ‘OK’ status by ending the shortcomings and again apply for the restoration of the halted programmes.