SARGODHA/SIALKOT-PTI Chairman Imran Khan's nomination papers for NA-95 have been challenged by an independent candidate for the same National Assembly seat.

District Bar Association Sargodha President Ansar Abbas Baloch filed objections on behalf of independent candidate Manzoor Khan in the court of returning officer Tariq Mehmood of NA-95 Mianwali. He claimed that Imran Khan's signatures on the nomination papers were dubious and declared that Imran Khan was present in Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah on the day of submission of that nomination papers.

He added that the signatures on nomination papers did not match with that of affixed on his CNIC. Meanwhile among the other seven objections was concealing of information. The petitioner prayed for rejection of Imran Khan's nomination papers and declaring him ineligible. The returning officer has called PTI Chairman Imran Khan and independent candidate Manzoor Khan today. The court will announce the decision on the same day.

On the other side, the returning officer accepted the nomination papers filed by PTI candidate Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in NA-72, Sialkot-I.

She had provided the required clearance certificates issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other national institutions. The returning officer (RO) accepted the nomination papers.

Dr Firdous has started her formal election campaign with the sacrifice of the goats at her political Dera in village Koobey Chak. A large number of the local people, most of them PTI workers, her voters and supporters attended the ceremony. They also prayed for her victory in these general elections. Later, she led a rally from her Dera to Bajwat villages in her electoral constituency (NA 72, Sialkot-I).

Talking to newsmen, she said that she would win the July 25, 2018 general elections with power of the votes. She also pledged to serve the local people in her constituency without any political discrimination. The PML-N has again fielded Chaudhry Armughan Subhani in the constituency.

In 2013 general elections, PML-N's candidate Chaudhry Armughan Subhani had won the seat by getting 136,991 votes in this constituency (the then NA 111, Sialkot-II). He had defeated then PPP's candidate Firdous Ashiq who got 51,230 votes. PTI's candidate Muhammad Ajmal Cheema got 31,099 votes and MQM's candidate Razia Iqabl could get only 603.

In 2008 general elections, Dr Firdous had won by getting 78,925 votes. She had defeated PML-Q's candidate Chaudhry Ameer Hussain who got 46,372 votes. PML-N's candidate Idrees Ahmed Bajwa got 38,193 votes.

She is notorious for changing the political parties. She was elected as PML-Q's MNA on special seat after 2002 general elections. Later, she joined PPP and contested 2008 and 2013 general elections as PPP candidate. Now, she was contesting 2018 general elections as PTI candidate.

In 2002 general elections, Ameer Hussain had won from the constituency. He got 52,378 votes. He had defeated PML-N's candidate who got 50,761 votes. PPP's candidate Tariq Yousaf got 25,329 votes.

After 2002 general elections, Chaudhary Ameer Hussain contested the 2008 general elections but he lost. PTI leader Chaudhry Ameer Hussain, the former speaker National Assembly, has also submitted his nomination papers to contest these general elections in constituency (NA 72, Sialkot-I), where the PTI top leadership has already fielded Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan as its candidate.

Kh Asif, Dar's NA-73 papers cleared by RO



SIALKOT-The returning officer accepted the nomination papers filed by PML-N candidate Khawaja Asif and PTI's candidate Usman Dar NA-73 constituency after listening to the arguments from both the sides.

The PTI has fielded Usman Dar as its candidate against PML-N's Khawaja Asif in this constituency. Talking to newsmen, Khawaja Asif said that the PML-N would again succeed in the court of the masses on July 25, 2018.

He added that the masses would again reject the political elements, who promoted negative politics of conflict and confrontation besides hatching conspiracies to weaken the country politically and economically.

He said that the PML-N was striving to ensure dignity and respect of vote across Pakistan. Both of the main political parties have not changed their candidates against each other in Sialkot city with high aim to give tough time to each other in 2018 general elections.

PML-N's Khawaja Asif was five-time winner from the constituency. PTI's Usman Dar will again face Khawaja Asif.

Usman fought a legal battle against Khawaja Asif and got him disqualified by the Islamabad High Court(IHC) for possessing Iqama of UAE. Later, Khawaja Asif submitted a writ petition in Supreme Court of Pakistan, seeking suspension of the IHC verdict against him. The Supreme Court suspended the IHC verdict regarding the life-long disqualification of Khawaja Asif and allowed him to contest 2018 general elections.

Now, both the old rivals will lock their horns to clinch the Sialkot seat, which was earlier won by Khawaja Asif for the last five consecutive times. It would be the biggest election contest during the 2018 general elections in Sialkot district, said the local political observers.

In Sialkot, they have already started flexing their political muscles with their high claims to give very tough time to each other. They are making such claims while addressing the meetings of the local aspirant candidates of both parties and even the party workers being held at Sialkot city here now-a-days.

In 2013 general elections, PML-N's Khawaja Asif had won after getting 92803 votes against his very close rival PTI's Usman Dar who got 71525 votes. JI's Arshad Mehmood Baggu remained on third position by getting 6361 votes while PPP's Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan could get only 2195 votes from this Sialkot city's constituency (the then NA-110, Sialkot-I) and present (NA 73, Sialkot-II).

In Sialkot, now both the rival candidates would be in election race against each other with some new and potential election strategies , as the election temperature is getting momentum day by day in Sialkot, the observers said.