PML-N local leadership demands change of candidate for PP-11

RAWALPINDI: After the Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz fielded Raja Arshad for the PP-11 constituency for the upcoming general election, local representatives of the party have started lobbying demanding to replace him with most influential leader, Sajjad Khan, a former Naib Tehsil Nazim.

The local leaders have warned the party leadership including former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Mian Shehbaz Sharif and members of the parliamentary committee to review their decision of awarding party ticket to Raja Arshad, otherwise, the party may lose the very important seat against a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate.

Addressing a press conference on Monday at a local hotel, PML-N chairmen and vice-chairmen union councils 43, 44, 42, 31, Raja Muhammad Hafeez, Malik Javed Iqbal, Sheikh Khan Muhammad, Haji Abdul Rashid, Malik Nasir, Haji Mazhar and others said that the party top command had done injustice by ignoring the most famous and mighty candidate, Sajjad Khan, for the PP-11. They that Raja Arshad was relatively a weak candidate as compared to Sajjad Khan, who, according to them, was a seasoned politician and had rendered countless sacrifices for the party during testing times.

They said that the people of PP-11 respect Sajjad Khan and wanted to see him in the Punjab Assembly as their elected representative.

“The ground reality is quite different as awarding the ticket to Raja Arshad instead of Sajjad Khan has disheartened many diehard supporters and leaders,” said Raja Muhammad Hafiz, Chairman UC 43. He said that Sajjad Khan was the sepoy of the PNL-N and has the ability to lead the party in the PP-11 constituency. They warned the top party command to take back ticket from Raja Arshad and give it to Sajjad Khan or else voters and party supporters may revolt against Raja Arshad that would not only cause a huge loss to the party but also lead to the defeat of the ticket-holding candidate.

They said that they were against grouping within the party and requested Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Ali Khan, Mayor Rawalpindi Sardar Nasim Ahmed Khan and Hanif Abbasi to shun their differences and forge unity among their ranks to make the party win the upcoming general election from the constituency.–ISRAR AHMED