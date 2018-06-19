Share:

IGP spends Eid day with policemen

Punjab Police Inspector General Syed Kaleem Imam has said that policemen who died in the line of duty are an asset of the department. He said that this is prime responsibility of the Punjab Police to utilize all available resources for welfare of family members of the police martyrs. The IGP expressed these views after visiting memorial of the martyrs and offering Eid prayers at the Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh on Saturday. Capital City Police Officer Muhammad Amin Wains, Additional IG (Operations) Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, DIG Sajjad Hassan Manj, Dr Moeen Masood, Sultan Ahmad Chaudhary, SSP Muntazir Mehdi, CTO Rai Ejaz Ahmad, SP Safe City Authority Muhammad Naveed, and SP Atif Nazeer were also present on this occasion. The IGP laid wreaths on the memorial of martyrs and offered Fateha for the police martyrs. He also distributed Eidi to children of police personnel and martyrs. The police chief also attended the traditional Eid lunch at the Police Lines.–Staff Reporter

Marriyum lashes out at PTI

Spokeswoman for PML-N Marriyum Aurangzeb has said the PTI resorts to abuses, blames and making hue and cry whenever this party has been questioned about its five-year performance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reacting to the allegations levelled by PTI spokesman Faward Chauhdary yesterday, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the culture of levelling allegations and abuse is going to cost Imran Khan and his party in the next election as the efficiency and performance of the PTI government in KPK stands exposed to masses. The spokesperson said had Imran Khan’s party delivered in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) in the last five years, he would not have been crying now.“Imran Khan should reply to the objections raised by the ECP to his nomination papers instead of hurling abuses,” Marriuym Aurangzeb said. –Staff Reporter