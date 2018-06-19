Share:

LAHORE - Jamaat-i-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has called upon the caretaker government and the Election Commission of Pakistan to clear the clouds of uncertainty hovering over the general elections.

In a statement issued on Monday, he said that doubts were hovering over the elections despite announcement of the schedule for elections.

He said that people were still doubtful about the elections and if the caretaker rulers and the Election Commission of Pakistan do not take them into confidence, people will not be sure even on 24th of July that polls are being held the next day.

He also stressed upon the Election Commission to enforce electoral laws and the code of conduct about elections and debar all those who did not fulfil the conditions laid down in Article 62 and 63 of the constitution otherwise thugs and plunderers will once again make their way to the assemblies.

The JI chief urged the masses to support the MMA for the enforcement of Sharia and added that remaining neutral in the contest between the forces of truth and falsehood was inviting destruction. He said there was no greater virtue than striving for supremacy of Islam.

Sirajul Haq expressed deep grief over the conditions prevailing in the Muslim world. He said the Muslim Ummah was practically a slave as the US was patronizing the evil forces and the Muslim rulers were in the grip of the US. The decisions of the Muslim world were being made in Washington and New York and not in Makkah and Madina. He said the unity of the Muslim world was inevitable for solving its problems.

The JI chief said that corrupt rulers had driven the country to the verge of destruction and even on the Eid day people of Karachi were facing shortage of water. He said the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was in the grip of fear.