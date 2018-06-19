Share:

PESHAWAR - Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (Retd) Dost Muhammad Khan has asked the federal government for the accelerated transfer of resources to mainstream the tribal areas after the merger of Fata into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

He was talking to government officials, lawyers, businessmen and others on the 2nd Day of Eidul Fitr at CM House Peshawar. He said that tribal people are the devoted, dedicated and sincere guards of the country without being paid. They needed all resources and facilities to be mainstreamed, he siad. The merger of Fata into Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa brought along new challenges, he added.

To overcome these challenges, the province of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa needed resources that should be given immediately, the care taker chief minister said. He said that the tribal people were the main victim of terrorism. We need to have an overall recovery plan for the rehabilitation and mainstreaming of the tribal area, he added.

Justice Dost said the sacrifices of tribal people are countless and they were on the frontline in the war against the terrorism. The resources to be transferred for the overall recovery plan of the tribal areas and their mainstreaming would be spent 80% on the rehabilitation and 20% on giving relief to the people.

He advised at the occasion to properly comprehend the logic for the promotion of tax culture because taxation is necessary for the public welfare and running the government. Taxation is the key to the overall development, he added. The peaceful conduct of elections was the constitutional responsibility and government machinery should not lose sight of this noble cause, he added.

The caretaker chief minister said that the caretaker setup has phenomenal challenges but his government has a matching commitment adding that he would prefer to make decision on merit and justice that would ensure good governance. He reminded to have already given directions on the constitutional powers, the distribution of power and the implementation mechanism adding that he would leave behind a strong legacy of good governance within a short span of time which would serve for the future good governance.

Dost Muhammad Khan directed to remove the obstacles in the BRT adding that in the modern age population is shifted and relocated out of the cities and facilities are created for them there. He said he has already given directions against the environment degradation and ensuring availability of drinking waters and improved drain system. He directed the district administration and police to collectively work in reducing the crime ratio in areas where the crime rate is high.