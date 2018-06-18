Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The Kashmiri Muslims dwelling on both the sides of the Line of Control celebrated Eidul Fitr on Saturday with renewal of the resolve to act upon the teachings of Islam and to continue the freedom struggle. The sacred event of the Muslim Ummah across the globe dawned in the State with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including occupied Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir liberation movement.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir, special Eid congregations were held at all the small and major cities and towns of all 10 districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Mirpur, Hattiyaan, Haveili, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot and Neelam valley districts where the people will offer Eid prayer at the mosques, eid gahs and open places.

Ulema in their Eid summons prayed for the upholding of Islam, complete unity, integrity and solidarity of the Islamic world to successfully meet the challenges of the Muslim Ummah.

In occupied Jammu & Kashmir, the Kashmiri Muslims celebrated Eidul Fitr amidst the rain of the bullets of Indian occupational troops with renewal of the pledge to continue the liberation struggle despite the stepped-up state terrorism by the Indian occupying tyrannical forces against the innocent Kashmiris.

Indian troops abstracted the Eid congregations through oppressive means in various parts of the turbulent occupied valley. As a result of such oppressive means, majority of the kashmiri muslims could not attended the eid prayer congregations in the bleeding valley of kashmir, a report said.

Despite the restrictions, the valiant Kashmiri Muslims held Eid congregations at Hanka-e-Mualla Dargah Hazrat Bal and the Central Jamia mosque in Srinagar, said the report reaching here Monday from across the Line of Control.

Various freedom-loving Kashmiri leaders including the stalwarts of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) in their respective Eid messages reiterated the determination of the people of occupied Jammu Kashmir about continuation of their ongoing struggle for liberation from the Indian bondage despite all odds, the report added.