KARACHI - Another Pakistan People’s Party candidate was disqualified to contest election after refusal of nomination papers for the upcoming general elections 2018.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Khawaja Izhar’s nomination papers were also rejected by the returning officer. The scrutiny of the nomination papers was underway for the general election 2018, as the RO’s from different constituencies scrutinised the nomination papers submitted by the candidate belonging to the different political parties and independents candidatures,

The returning officer, after scrutinising the nomination papers submitted by PPP candidate Farukh Niaz Tanoli from NA 245, dismissed the papers. The RO observed that the candidate is a lawyer by profession but he is also running a business without cancelling his licence issued by Sindh Bar Council.

MQM-Pakistan leader Khwaja Izhar was candidate of NA-243, but he submitted his nomination papers to NA-242 RO office. His nomination papers were rejected on the ground of submission of his nomination to the irrelevant RO office.

A candidate from Mohjir Ittihad Tehreek, Fareed Khan has submitted his nomination papers for contesting election from PS126, but was rejected by returning officer, as his proposal and seconder were not from the same constituency.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh submitted his nomination from PS 99 which was accepted by the RO after scrutiny, MQM Pakistan candidate Rauf Siddiqui submitted his nomination papers from two NA’s including 244 and 243, his papers were accepted by the ROs. Another leader of his party, Kamran Tasori’s nomination papers were accepted from PS 127.

Former MQM leader Amir Hussain Liaquat nomination papers were also accepted, he is contesting election from the platform of PTI from NA 243, PPP candidate Asghar Behari nomination papers were accepted by the RO from NA 245.

Earlier, the RO of NA 248, Karachi West refused nomination papers of PPP candidate Abdul Qadir Patel and declared that he was not eligible and competent person. In his written order, the RO stated in the order that Mr Patel has suppressed material facts from this office and undervalued his admitted assets.

He is, therefore, not eligible and competent person (sic) within the meaning of Article 62 of the Constitution of Pakistan and sub-clause (a) of clause 9 of Section 62 of Elections Act, 2017.

Wednesday will be the last day for the scrutiny of the nomination papers, where the remaining candidates would be appeared before the ROs.