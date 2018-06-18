Share:

KARACHI-Pakistani female singer and song writer Komal Rizvi released her brand-new single, “Hello Ji” on the special occasion of Eid on Monday.

It is to be noted that “Hello Ji” is Komal Rizvi’s—who has three albums and several singles to her credit—first original track of 2018.

Thanks to Beenish Parvez and C-Virus respectively, Komal Rizivi looks exquisite as always and has unearthed some truly iconic ‘80s fashion and trends in her music video. The rocking video shot in Karachi, with a rom-com theme also features Pakistani actor and writer Yasir Hussain who is playing the lover boy-Mafia boss. Set in a cafe in 1980s, this song is about a young waitress (Komal) and a popular mafia boss (Yasir Hussain) who like each other, but the latter does not have the guts to reveal his feelings to her.

On this special occasion, Komal says, “After quite a while, I have written and composed an original song. I always wanted to do a romcom as it’s never been done before by a female singer in Pakistan. I hope all my loyal and loving fans love this one as much as they have loved all my work and more.”

Among those who have been part of making of the music video from the beginning are director Akhlaque Mahesar, director of photography Emad Siddiqui, producer Shashkay films, editor Owais Alam and music producer Saad Sultan.