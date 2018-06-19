Share:

ISLAMABAD - President Mamnoon Hussain left for Dushanbe on Monday on a four-day official visit.

Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon had invited Hussain, the foreign ministry said. The president will also participate in the high-level international conference on “International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development”, 2018-2028, to be held on June 20. This will be the president’s first visit to Tajikistan. The conference is being organised by the Tajik government in cooperation with the UN and its entities, particularly the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, and other partners.

The conference is the first of the series of conferences that the Tajik government plans to hold on a bi-annual basis to facilitate the Implementation of the New Decade for Water for Sustainable Development.

“The president’s official visit to Tajikistan is reflective of Pakistan’s vision to strengthen relations with neighbouring and regional countries and further increasing regional connectivity,” the foreign ministry statement said.

Hussain and President Rehmon were expected to discuss the whole range of bilateral ties with a view to further strengthen and diversify the relations in different fields for mutual benefit.