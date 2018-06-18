Share:

SARGODHA- Pakistan Army Havildar Iftikhar who was martyred in a cross-border attacked by terrorists from Afghanistan was laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard nearly village Dhrema here full military honour. Havildar Iftikhar had embraced martyrdom while fighting gallantly terrorists who attacked Pak Army Shawal Check-Post from Afghanistan a day before Eidul Fitr.

Shaheed Iftikhar was Hafiz-e-Quran and father of five minor children including four daughters. On the occasion, expressing his feeling, father of the martyred havildar Muhammad Ramazan said that he is proud of his son's martyrdom. "My son was a brave man who sacrificed his life for the protection of motherland," he added. He also wished to render more and more sacrifices for the country.