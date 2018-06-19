Share:

Rawalpindi - Punjab Caretaker Minister for Agriculture, Food, and Planning and Development Sardar Tanveer Ilyas Khan visited various wards of the Holy Family Hospital and distributed Eidi among patients on Monday.

He also enquired about the health of the patients and prayed for their earlier recovery.

The caretaker minister visited the casualty and surgical wards and inquired about the health of patients. Doctors briefed him about the healthcare facilities being extended to the patients.

He also inquired from the patients about the standard of healthcare facilities. The minister admired the efforts of doctors, hospital management and the medical staff for rendering best services to the ailing humanity.

Later, Ilyas while talking to the media said that they had been entrusted the responsibility to hold a free, fair and transparent general election and the caretaker government was committed to coming to the expectations of the people.

He said that in accordance with the directions of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the interim provincial government will fulfill its obligations to extended maximum cooperation to facilities voters on the election day. He said that the performance of government departments would also be improved by completing ongoing schemes.