KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) former chief Syed Munawwar Hasan on Monday visited the residence of Dr Aafia Siddiui, who is serving 86-year imprisonment in the United States in fake attempted murder case, and met her mother Asmat Siddiqui, sister Dr Fozia Siddiqui and other family members.

Hasan, who visited Dr Aafia’s residence every Eid, said that it was so sad that innocent daughter of the nation had been behind the bars for so many years but the governments of the Pakistan Peoples Party and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz had failed to take effective steps for her repatriation.

He said that his party had always raised voice for Dr Aafia at the National Assembly, Senate and every other possible forum but the incompetent rulers have become the second party of the US. “The American administration is persecuting Dr Aafia but on one is willing to get her rid of these oppressions. Now the general election is just around the corner and the people have the golden opportunity to elect honest and capable rulers so that their issues can be resolved as well as the daughter of the nation can be repatriated,” he added.