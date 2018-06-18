Share:

SIALKOT-After the PTI’s disgruntled aspirants of party tickets, also the PML-N dissidents have decided to violate the party discipline and to contest the general elections against the PML-N candidates after being denied tickets in Sialkot.

Earlier, the PTI's disgruntled leaders are contesting the polls as independent candidates after forming their own independent groups against the PTI candidates in all the constituencies in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial and Pasrur tehsils.

In Sialkot district, three former MPAs remained unable to get the party tickets by the PML-N ahead of the July 25, 2018 general elections. The PML-N top leadership this time rejected its ex-MPAs Asif Bajwa, Ch Munawar Ali Gill and Rana Liaqat Ali and awarded party tickets to other "potential" candidates in the three constituencies of the Punjab Assembly in Daska and Pasrur tehsils.

The PML-N top leadership awarded the party ticket to Mian Zeeshan Rafiq in Daska city's constituency (PP 42 by ignoring Asif Bajwa. Mian Zeeshan Rafiq was very close associate and former advisor to the former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif. After remaining failed in getting party ticket, now Asif Bajwa is contesting 2018 general elections as independent candidate. He already submitted his nomination papers in Daska city's PP-42 constituency.

In Pasrur city, the PML-N top leadership rejected outgoing MPA Munawar Ali Gill and not awarded him party ticket for 2018 general elections in Pasrur city's PP 40, Sialkot-VI). This time, the PML-N has brought here Rana Muhammad Afzal, former MPA, as its candidate. The distribution of party tickets has also made Pasrur-based former MPA of PML-N Munawar Ali Gill disappointed. Talking to the newsmen at Pasrur, he termed it a great injustice. He said that the main reason behind it was his mounted differences with Zahid Hamid, former federal law minister, and his son Ali Zahid.

After the amendment in Tuhafaz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat law, Zahid Hamid is not himself contesting the general elections from his native Pasrur city constituency. He has brought his son Ali Zahid in the election race and PML-N has awarded ticket to Ali Zahid in Pasrur city's NA-74 by ignoring Munawar Ali Gill, who is also intending to contest here in this National Assembly constituency. Munawar has formed his own independent group and announced to contest July 25, 2018 general elections against Ali Zahid in NA-74 constituency and against PML-N candidate Rana Muhammad Afzal in Pasrur city's PP-40 as an independent candidate. Ch Munawar Ali was three consecutive times winner of the Punjab Assembly seat. He has already submitted his nomination papers in both the constituencies of National Assembly and Punjab Assembly.

In Pasrur tehsil's rural areas' PP-39 constituency, the PML-N top leadership has awarded party ticket to Nawaz Sharif's very close associate Mirza Altaf Hussain, chairman of Union Council Chobara-Pasrur, by rejecting Rana Liaqat Ali here in this constituency. Rana Liaqat Ali was also the President of PML-N Germany.

After his rejection, Rana Liaqat Ali has also formed his own independent political group. He has also announced to contest these polls against PML-N candidate Ali Zahid and Mirza Altaf Hussain in PP 39. Rana Liaqat Ali has already submitted his nomination papers in both the constituencies.

Variyo Family has replaced Tariq Akhtar Subhani and brought his elder brother Khush Akhtar Subhani in election race in PP-38. PML-N has awarded party ticket to Khush Akhtar Subhani, the former provincial minister for prisons.

Variyo Family's scion former MNA Chaudhary Armughan Subhani is also contesting as PML-N candidate against PTI's Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in NA-71.

Former foreign minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, the PML-N's candidate in NA-73, is contesting these polls from PP-37. Asif has also brought his wife Musarrat Asif Khawaja formally in politics as the PML-N top leadership has recommended Musarrat and Shiza Khawaja, niece of Khawaja Asif, as the PML-N candidates on special seats for women in National Assembly.

In Daska tehsil's rural areas PP-41, the PML-N has awarded party ticket to Syed Attaul Hassan Shah, the son of Daska based ex-MNa Sahibzada Syed Iftikharul Hassan Shah. Iftikharul Hassan is also contesting general elections as PML-N candidate in Daska city's NA-75 constituency.