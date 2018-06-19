Share:

ISLAMABAD : Senior politician Chaudhry Nisar on Sunday ruled out the possibility of seat adjustment with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the upcoming general polls.

In a statement issued by the disgruntled Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, his spokesperson denied negotiations with PTI over NA-59, PP-10 and PP-12.

Nisar’s press release was followed by a denial by PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry. “We have no seat adjustment with Chaudhry Nisar,” he said while terming the news “unreal, fictitious and baseless.”

“PTI has directly nominated senior vice-president Ghulam Sarwar Khan. We will field our own candidates throughout Pakistan.” In April, the former interior minister had announced contesting elections from his stronghold of NA-59 and two provincial assembly seats.

Nisar served as a parliamentarian from NA-52 Rawalpindi-III. After the delimitation process, the new constituency of NA-59 comprises almost 60 per cent of areas which earlier formed NA-52. Nisar has been winning National Assembly seats since 1985. He has served as an MNA from the Potohar region eight times in the lower house of parliament. Khan successfully contested National Assembly seats in general elections of 1985, 1988, 1993, 1997, 2002, 2008, and 2013.