Share:

THE HAGUE - A van slammed into pedestrians near a Dutch campsite at a huge music festival early Monday, killing one person and seriously injuring three others just hours after headline act Bruno Mars wowed tens of thousands of fans.

The four people were hit around 4:00 am (0200 GMT) Monday by the van which then fled the scene, only hours after the end of the three-day Pinkpop Festival in the southern town of Landgraaf, near the German border.

A 34-year-old man from Heerlen later gave himself up, phoning the police to say he was the driver and was arrested in Amsterdam, police told reporters, adding the white van had also been found.

"We are looking at all possible motives," said public prosecutor, Daniele Weymar, adding that they were also investigating whether the incident was an attack, but stressing it was only "one of the scenarios" being looked at.

The dead man was identified as a 35-year-old from the southeastern town of Heerlen, close to the festival site.

Two men, one aged 30 and another 26, and a 23-year-old woman, remain "very critically ill" in hospital, police said.

Police cordoned off the section of the road while an investigation is under way, and a police helicopter was deployed to take aerial shots of the crash site.

The Pinkpop festival was launched in 1970. This year as well as Mars, who closed the event on Sunday, other major bands including Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Snow Patrol and Noel Gallagher performed to sell-out crowds.

The festival has drawn around 67,000 fans a day since opening on Friday, according to director, Jan Smeets, quoted by the Dutch news agency ANP.

The organisation said in a statement on Facebook that it was "shocked, and our thoughts are with victims and their families."