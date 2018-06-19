Share:

KHYBER - The forces of Pakistan and Afghanistan on Saturday exchanged sweets and bouquets as a goodwill gesture at the Pak-Afghan border Torkham marking Eidul Fitr being observed in both the countries.

The Commandant Khyber Rifles presented sweets and bouquets to Afghan Border Police on behalf of Commander 11 Corps and Inspector General Frontier Corps Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (North) at Torkham Border, an official release said.

He expressed good wishes for peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and on a reciprocal basis Lt Col Sadiq from Afghan Border Police also extended good wishes for Pakistan.

Like elsewhere in the country, Eidul Fitr was observed in Khyber with religious fervour. The believers attended the Eid prayer gatherings, organised in open fields and mosques across Khyber where strict security measures had been adopted to avoid any untoward incident.