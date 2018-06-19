Share:

PESHAWAR: The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) and Peshawar Police foiled a terrorism bid by defusing a bomb at Tatara Park in Hayatabad on Sunday night. The Assistant Superintendent Police (ASP) Hayatabad Circle Waqar Kharal told media that Tatara police received information from a citizen that there was a suspicious bag in the park. A police team led by SHO of the concerned police station immediately reached the spot in the park, started vacating the park and called the bomb disposal squad to defuse it.–Staff Reporter

He informed that a locally-made bomb was recovered from the bag, which was connected to a remote control. He said one kilogram explosive material was used in the bomb.

The ASP said that the timely information by the citizen to police and in time action by the local police avoided massive damage during Eid. However, the evacuation of the park created fear and panic among the visitors.

The police lodged a report in the daily reporting about the incident and started further investigation into the incident.