KHAIRPUR - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari vowed to hand an exemplary defeat to political rivals in general elections 2018 and make Pakistan prosperous and strong by coming into power.

Speaking to a ceremony in Nawab Shah here the other day, he said that the PPP is the party of people and will always work for the welfare of people.

He asked that the PPP workers to prepare for elections and said that the party will decisively win the elections and make Pakistan stronger than ever.

He added that from today, he has officially started his election campaign and that despite Faryal Talpur’s efforts in Nawab Shah, there is still a lot to be done.

Zardari said that he will make Nawab Shah a model of development and will invite the leaders from Lahore to witness development in real terms.