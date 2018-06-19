Share:

UMERKOT:- Pir Pagara led Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Sunday formed an alliance to contest upcoming elections against Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in Sindh. Addressing a public meeting in Umerkot , GDA leader Arbab Raheem withdrew his candidature from NA-220 in favour of PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi. Speaking on the occasion, PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi said that the politics of Sindh well witness a wave of change in the upcoming general elections.–Agencies