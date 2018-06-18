Share:

MUZAFFARGARH-PTI workers ransacked the party office here against the party’s decision to make seat-adjustment with Jamshed Dasti, the Awami Raj Party leader, in NA-182 and 183 constituencies.

A large number of party workers besieged the PTI District Secretariat, broke the office furniture, windowpanes and blocked the road by setting the tyre on fire. The workers told the media that the party had been struggling against corruption and injustice for the last two decades. Now the seat seat-adjustment with Jamshed Dasti who is convicted of fake degree and part of oil Bhatta mafia is unacceptable in any case, they said. The party leadership will have to revise the “unjustified” decision and honour the local party leadership’s demand otherwise, they said, they would not vote for Jamshed Dasti. They threatened to lay siege to the house of Shah Mehmood Qureshi till the revisions of the decision.

However, local party leaders Mahar Javed and Imran Sajid said that the local workers launched the protest at their own. They said that they would abide by the party decision.

PTI workers protest against the alliance with Awam Raaj Party. (Inset) Angry worker ransacking party office.–Staff photo