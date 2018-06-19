Share:

MARDAN - Former provincial minister for education Muhammad Atif Khan has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will take part in the upcoming elections on the basis of its performance and will gain majority of the seats in national and provincial and assemblies.

He expressed these views while talking to The Nation on the second day of Eidul Fitr. Atif, who is also the additional secretary general of PTI, said that the PTI-led government brought change in different sectors of the province including police, health and education. He added that during the five-year tenure, PTI government restored the trust of masses in govt institutions.

He said that thousands of people were appointed in education and other departments on merit basis.

Atif added that the PTI-led government maintained law and order situation in the province. He said that PTI ended the interference of criminals in the politics of the province. PTI Chairman Imran Khan gave new vision and created awareness among the masses of the country, he said. Today everyone is raising voice against the corrupt politicians of the country, he added.

Atif said that after the upcoming general elections, a new sun will rise in the country and the masses of the country will construct a new Pakistan, the Pakistan of Qauid-e-Azam and Allama Iqbal.