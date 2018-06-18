Share:

SIALKOT/LALAMUSA/ Muzaffargarh/ AHMEDPUR EAST/ hujra shah muqeem-People across Punjab province celebrated Eidul Fitr with religious fervour and enthusiasm here on Saturday amid tight security.

In Sialkot, heavy rain began after the Eid prayers which remained continued almost whole day. It remained dark cloudy with loud thunder of the clouds. The rainwater also inundated all the low-lying areas in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas. Rain and winds coming from neighbouring Occupied Jammu and Kashmir converted the sizzling hot weather into pleasant one as its also remained dark cloudy during the Eid days. The people enjoyed themselves with the pleasant weather. A rush of people was witnessed in local recreational parks.

Hundreds of the thousands of faithful offered the Eidul Fitr prayers. The local religious scholars highlighted the philosophy of Eidul Fitr and pledged to make joint efforts for the glory of Islam. They urged the Muslim Ummah to be united for curbing the menace of anti-Islam conspiracies. They also prayed for the solemnity, peace, prosperity and development of Pakistan and unity of the Muslim Ummah.

MUZAFFARGARH

The people of Jatoi, Alipur, Muzaffargarh and Kot Addu tehsils held Eid congregations at open places‚ mosques and Eidgahs. The Ulema in their sermons highlighted significance and philosophy of Eidul Fitr. On the occasion, special prayers were offered, well-being of the oppressed people and early liberation of Kashmir and Palestine. Prayers were also offered for security, progress and prosperity of the country.

Eid congregations were held at 566 places throughout Muzaffargarh district. The main Eid congregation was held at the Eidgah Alipur Road where a large number of people, envoys of Muslim countries and high officials offered Eid prayers. District Police Officer (DPO) Awais Ahmed Malik along with DC Saif Anwar Jappa offered Eid prayer at Police Lines Mosque.

After Eid prayer, the Awais Ahmed Malik mingled up the police officials and others notables and exchanged Eid greetings. Former Governor Punjab Malik Ghulam Mustafa Khar and ex-MNA Malik Noor Rubani Khar offered Eid Prayer at Khar Garbai and ex-district nazim Malik Sultan Mehmood Hinjra and Minister for Prison Punjab Malik Ahmed Yar Hinjra offered Eid prayers at Dara Din Phana, tehsil Kot Addu.

AHMEDPUR EAST

Main Eid congregation was held in Markazi Eidgah Ahmedpur East which was led by Maulana Mufti Muhammad Ahmed Mehmoodi. Amir of Bahawalpur Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi, Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi and other leading members of Abbasi family offered their Eid prayers in Royal Eidgah Dera Nawab Sahib.

Hundreds of people including PML-N former lawmakers Chaudhry Saud Majeed and Ex-MPA Qazi Adnan Farid called on Nawab Salahuddin Abbasi and his son Prince Bahawal Abbas Khan Abbasi in Sadiq Garh Palace Dera Nawab Sahib.

Both Nawab Abbasi and Prince Bahawal Khan Abbasi embraced people who were also served with sweets and soft drinks. Eid congregations were also held in different mosques, Imambargahs and open places.

Circle Police under the supervision of DSP Shabbir Warraich had made foolproof security arrangement around all the congregation places while Municipal Committee Ahmedpur East on the instructions of chairman Malik Usman Rasheed Bobak made cleanliness arrangement in the city Ahmedpur East.

LALAMUSA

Eid prayers were offered in Gujrat, Kharian, JalalpurJattan, Sara-e-Alamgir, Dinga and rural areas. People visited their relatives to offer Eid greetings and also gave Eidee to children who enjoyed the day with pockets filled with money. On the occasion, people did not forget their dear ones who had left the finite world. They visited cemeteries to place flower wreaths on the graves and offered fateha for the departed souls.

In HUJRA SHAH MUQEEM, the situation of law and order remained under control as no untoward incident occurred. The faithful started visiting relatives and friends after offering Eid prayers. The candidates, aspiring to contest elections, were witnessed wooing people to vote them. Citizens celebrated Eidul Fitr with fervour. They visited the graves of their elders and beloved, offered fateha and prayed for rest of the departed souls in eternal peace. Citizens thronged recreation places and enjoyed holidays. Policemen, on the other hand, sacrificed their Eid vacations for the security of citizens. Police under the supervision of Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Nausherwan Ali Chandiyo remained on high alert during Eid days.